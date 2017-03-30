The Big C’s Gabrielle Sutton On This Sunday Night’s Local Anesthetic

“All good things come to an end.” What dope said that? Is it true? I don’t necessarily believe it but, sadly, for Chicago’s “The Big C“, the end is coming up pretty damn fast. My guest on this Sunday night’s Local Anesthetic will be Big C founder Gabrielle Sutton. Gabrielle has been a mover and shaker in Chicago’s roots rock scene for a number of years but I know her best thru the Big C. Gotta tell ya, I’ve had some tremendous times and seen some, without exaggeration, life-changing performances (dig the Crown Vics below) at this 25-year old monthly event. The whole Big C thing is just kind of cool. There’s a host band mixed in with an open mic format and the whole shebang is emceed by the uniquely skilled Ken Mottet. Gabrielle first announce her decision to bring the Big C to a close earlier this year and the first thing I thought was “man, I missed some swell times. I should have gone way more often”. As it is, the times I did attend are permanently etched in my musical memory bank. Gabrielle and I will talk about the The Big C’s origins, Chicago’s roots scene and, of course, the difficult decision to call it quits. The Big C is the first Thursday of the month at Martyr’s and that will include next Thursday and Thursday, May 4, too. That will be followed by a closing Blowout Weekend on May 5-6 that I’m sure will leave N. Lincoln Ave. permanently shakin’. All the details and plenty of cool tunes from the likes of Johnny Burnett, the Moondogs, Bellfuries and more when I’m joined by Gabrielle Sutton on Local Anesthetic this Sunday night at 7:30 on XRT.





