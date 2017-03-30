Alt-J, Dan Auerbach, Blondie – New Noise at Nine. Thursday March 30, 2017

March 30, 2017 10:01 PM By Ryan Arnold

A couple’a surprises (the good kinds) this week – new music from Alt-J AND from Dan Auerbach. Just because The Black Keys are taking the summer off doesn’t mean Dan Auerbach is going to be lounging on the beach! His solo album, Waiting On A Song, features tunes with John Prine, Duane Eddy, and Mark Knopfler.

Check out the whole playlist from this week’s show below. The best way you can support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine is to buy their music and, whenever possible, buy from a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,
Ryan A.

PS – Record Store Day is less than a month away.  If you don’t think I’m counting down the days then you are out of your mind.

**

Alt-J – “In Cold Blood”
Sjowgren – “Seventeen”
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – “Hope The High Road

Dan Auerbach featuring Mark Knopfler – “Shine On Me”
Local Natives – “Dark Days
Bash & Pop – “On The Rocks”
Bastille – “Blame”
Bobby Bazini – “C’est La Vie
Blondie – “Long Time”
Benjamin Booker featuring Mavis Staples – “Witness
Fleet Foxes – “Third of May
Lana Del Rey – “Love

Marcus King Band – “Rita Is Gone”
Lo Moon – “Loveless”
Ty Segall – “Break A Guitar”

 

