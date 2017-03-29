That Feeling When You Find An Old Mix CD.

I have a room in my apartment I’ve always intended to be my music room. For a year there have been floor to ceiling record and CD shelves half filled, art and instruments waiting to be hung on the wall, hi-fi components within arms length of a big comfy chair begging me to sit for hours and just be. It’s an ongoing project I started last spring.

Over the last several months I’ve been hauling up crates of CDs and records from one of two storage spaces, deciding which to put on the shelves, which to keep in storage, and which to give away. Today I came across a padded envelope full of burned mix CDs I made all throughout the 2000’s. I forgot about that I’d made ’em fairly regularly for about a decade. It was a great walk down memory lane…till I came across one and got kind of sad – until I listen to it and said to myself “Self, this is a really good mix.” Check out the playlist below.

I’m not bummed anymore but my ears are still ringing – totally a fair trade.

Your pal,

-Ryan A.

“From: Me / To: You / Aug ’10”

Snow Patrol – “Chocolate”

Stereophonics – “Dakota”

Mighty Mighty Bosstones – “Someday I Suppose”

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Havana Affair”

Muse – “Map of the Problematique”

New York Dolls – “Trash”

Wilco – “Monday”

Weezer – “Say It Ain’t So”

Sublime – “Doin’ Time”

Edwyn Collins – “Girl Like You”

Rage Against the Machine – “Freedom”

The Racontours – “Steady As She Goes”

Pearl Jam – “State of Love And Trust”

Pixies – “Velouria”

The Toyes – “Smoke Two Joints”