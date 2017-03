Andre Antunes isn’t only a YouTuber, but an amazing guitarist. He’s able to imitate the best of the best, mixing different artists and styles on the guitar with ease.

He thinks Dire Straits’ “Sultans of Swing” is a great song to solo, too.

He went as far as to prove it in a video, doing twelve of the most famous solos in rock over the Straits’ classic song.

Slash, Brian May, Joe Walsh… And nine more! See all the solos above

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram