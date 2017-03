Want to live like a rock star? Just place an offer on David Bowie’s old apartment!

According to 100.3 Jack FM, David Bowie & Iman’s former New York City apartment is currently on the market. Bowie & Iman lived in the 3-bedroom apartment in Central Park from 1992-2002.

The apartment has a spectacular view of Central Park and contains Bowie’s Yamaha piano. It’s current value is $6.5 million.

