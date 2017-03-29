Console Used To Record Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side Of The Moon” Sells For $1.8 Million

Imagine owning a piece of equipment that recorded one of the most highly regarded albums in music history. Pretty cool bragging rights, huh?

An anonymous buyer purchased the EMI TG12345 MK IV recording console used to record Dark Side Of The Moon for $1.8 million at Bonhams’ TCM Presents … Rock and Roll Through the Lens sale reports Rolling Stone.

The console was housed at Abbey Road Studios (Studio 2 to be specific) from 1971-1983.

Other artists to record material on the console include Paul McCartney, George Harrison, Ringo Starr, Kate Bush, and the Cure.

