Watch Mavis Staples, Arcade Fire, Gregg Allman, Bonnie Raitt, Jeff Tweedy, And More Perform “The Weight”

March 28, 2017 11:42 AM
Filed Under: I'll Take You There: Celebrating 75 Years Of Mavis Staples, Mavis Staples


 
Back in 2014, an all-star lineup of musicians got together to celebrate the life and legacy of Mavis Staples at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre.

That concert, dubbed Mavis Staples: I’ll Take You There – An All-Star Concert Celebration, will air on TV on April 16th at 10 PM on AXS TV. For those without access to AXS TV, a CD/DVD bundle will be made available on June 2nd.

Performers that evening include Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, Jeff Tweedy, Gregg Allman, Michael McDonald, Emmylou Harris, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Joan Osborne, Patty Griffin, Glen Hansard, Aaron Neville, Widespread Panic, Grace Potter, Taj Mahal, Jeff Tweedy’s son Spencer and Keb’ Mo’.

Watch a clip above of Mavis Staples and all the performers from the evening singing “The Weight”.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live