Watch Mavis Staples, Arcade Fire, Gregg Allman, Bonnie Raitt, Jeff Tweedy, And More Perform “The Weight”

Back in 2014, an all-star lineup of musicians got together to celebrate the life and legacy of Mavis Staples at Chicago’s Auditorium Theatre.

That concert, dubbed Mavis Staples: I’ll Take You There – An All-Star Concert Celebration, will air on TV on April 16th at 10 PM on AXS TV. For those without access to AXS TV, a CD/DVD bundle will be made available on June 2nd.

Performers that evening include Arcade Fire’s Win Butler and Régine Chassagne, Jeff Tweedy, Gregg Allman, Michael McDonald, Emmylou Harris, Eric Church, Bonnie Raitt, Joan Osborne, Patty Griffin, Glen Hansard, Aaron Neville, Widespread Panic, Grace Potter, Taj Mahal, Jeff Tweedy’s son Spencer and Keb’ Mo’.

Watch a clip above of Mavis Staples and all the performers from the evening singing “The Weight”.

