Chicago Blues Festival Announces Full Lineup – See The Schedule

Mayor Rahm Emanuel stopped by the XRT Morning Show today and announced the full Chicago Blues Fest lineup this year.

Blues Fest takes place from June 9-11 at Millennium Park.

See the full schedule for the weekend below.

Friday, June 9

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5–6 p.m. John Primer and The Real Deal

6:20–7:05 p.m. Rhymefest

7:20–9:30 p.m. Celebrating 40 Years: Billy Branch & The Son of Blues with special guests Lurrie Bell, Freddie Dixon, J.W.S. Williams, Carlos Johnson, Carl Weathersby, Bill McFarland and Chicago Fire Horns and Mae Koen & The Lights.

Budweiser Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)

11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m. Demetria Taylor

12:45–1:45 p.m. Mary Lane and the No Static Blues Band

2:15–3:15 p.m. Nick Moss Band

3:45–4:45 p.m. The Mike Wheeler Band

5:15–6:15 p.m. Guy King

Mississippi Juke Joint (North Promenade)

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Blues in the Schools with Katherine Davis and Stone Academy

1–2 p.m. Eden Brent

2:30–3:30 p.m. Cedric Burnside Project

4–5 p.m. Jarekus Singleton

5:30–7:30 p.m. Jam Session with Cedric Burnside

Front Porch Stage (Harris Theater Roof Top)

Noon–1 p.m. Rip Lee Pryor

1:20–2:20 p.m. The Jimmy Burns Band

2:45–3:45 p.m. Henry Gray & Bob Corritore

4:15–5:15 p.m. Tribute to Barrelhouse Chuck featuring Billy Flynn, Johnny Iguana Roosevelt Purifoy and Piano Willie OShawny

Saturday, June 10

Jay Pritzker Pavilion (Soul/R&B Night)

5–6 p.m. Nellie Tiger Travis

6:30–7:45 p.m. Theo Huff and the New Agenda Band

8:15–9:30 p.m. William Bell

Budweiser Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)

11:15 a.m. –12:15 p.m. Chicago Wind with Matthew Skoller & Deitra Farr

12:45–1:45 p.m. Lynne Jordan & The Shivers

2:15–3:15 p.m. Big Bill Morganfield

3:45–4:45 p.m. Coco Montoya

5:15–6:15 p.m. Southside Tribute to Killer Ray Allison with Joe Pratt & The Source One Band and JoJo Murray

Mississippi Juke Joint (North Promenade Tent)

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Panel Discussion: Mississippi Blues Trail 10th Anniversary with Jim O’Neal, Dr. Edgar Smith, Scott Barretta and Alex Thomas

1–2 p.m. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

2:30–3:30 p.m. Bridges to the Blues by Donda’s House

4–5 p.m. Vick Allen

5:30–7:30 p.m. Jam Session with Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith

Front Porch (Harris Theater Roof Top)

Noon–1 p.m. Khalif Wailin’ Walter

1:20–2:20 p.m. Eddie Taylor, Jr.’s Tribute to Eddie Taylor, Sr.

2:45–3:45 p.m. Jimmy Johnson Band

4:15–5:15 p.m. Harmonica Hinds Quartet

Sunday, June 11

Jay Pritzker Pavilion

5–6 p.m. Ronnie Baker Brooks

6:20–7:20 p.m. Rhiannon Giddens

7:40–9:30 p.m. Gary Clark Jr.



Budweiser Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)

11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m. Tail Dragger and the Allstars

12:45–1:45 p.m. The Blues Disciples with special guest Ms. Erica Johnson & Milwaukee Slim

2:15–3:15 p.m. Vance Kelly and the Backstreet Blues Band

3:45 pm–4:45 p.m. Rick Estrin & The Nightcats

5:15 p.m. –6:15 p.m. Melvia “Chick” Rodgers

Front Porch Stage (Harris Theater Roof Top)

Noon–1 p.m. The Como Mamas

1:20–2:20 p.m. Mud Morganfield Band

2:45–3:45 p.m. Chi-Town Harp Showcase featuring Omar Coleman, Russ Green and Lamont Harris

4:15–5:15 p.m. Wallace Coleman

Mississippi Juke Joint (North PromenadeTent)

11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Panel Discussion: Tribute to Amy Van Singel with Dick Shurman, Jim O’Neal and Rebecca Sive

1–2 p.m. JJ Thames

2:30–3:30 p.m. Zakiya Hooker

4–5 p.m. Denise LaSalle

5:30–7:30 p.m. Jam Session with Eddie Taylor, Jr.

