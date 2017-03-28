Chicago Blues Festival Announces Full Lineup – See The Schedule

Mayor Rahm Emanuel stopped by the XRT Morning Show today and announced the full Chicago Blues Fest lineup this year.
Blues Fest takes place from June 9-11 at Millennium Park.
See the full schedule for the weekend below.
Friday, June 9
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
5–6 p.m. John Primer and The Real Deal
6:20–7:05 p.m. Rhymefest
7:20–9:30 p.m. Celebrating 40 Years: Billy Branch & The Son of Blues with special guests Lurrie Bell, Freddie Dixon, J.W.S. Williams, Carlos Johnson, Carl Weathersby, Bill McFarland and Chicago Fire Horns and Mae Koen & The Lights.
Budweiser Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)
11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m. Demetria Taylor
12:45–1:45 p.m. Mary Lane and the No Static Blues Band
2:15–3:15 p.m. Nick Moss Band
3:45–4:45 p.m. The Mike Wheeler Band
5:15–6:15 p.m. Guy King
Mississippi Juke Joint (North Promenade)
11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Blues in the Schools with Katherine Davis and Stone Academy
1–2 p.m. Eden Brent
2:30–3:30 p.m. Cedric Burnside Project
4–5 p.m. Jarekus Singleton
5:30–7:30 p.m. Jam Session with Cedric Burnside
Front Porch Stage (Harris Theater Roof Top)
Noon–1 p.m. Rip Lee Pryor
1:20–2:20 p.m. The Jimmy Burns Band
2:45–3:45 p.m. Henry Gray & Bob Corritore
4:15–5:15 p.m. Tribute to Barrelhouse Chuck featuring Billy Flynn, Johnny Iguana Roosevelt Purifoy and Piano Willie OShawny
Saturday, June 10
Jay Pritzker Pavilion (Soul/R&B Night)
5–6 p.m. Nellie Tiger Travis
6:30–7:45 p.m. Theo Huff and the New Agenda Band
8:15–9:30 p.m. William Bell
Budweiser Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)
11:15 a.m. –12:15 p.m. Chicago Wind with Matthew Skoller & Deitra Farr
12:45–1:45 p.m. Lynne Jordan & The Shivers
2:15–3:15 p.m. Big Bill Morganfield
3:45–4:45 p.m. Coco Montoya
5:15–6:15 p.m. Southside Tribute to Killer Ray Allison with Joe Pratt & The Source One Band and JoJo Murray
Mississippi Juke Joint (North Promenade Tent)
11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Panel Discussion: Mississippi Blues Trail 10th Anniversary with Jim O’Neal, Dr. Edgar Smith, Scott Barretta and Alex Thomas
1–2 p.m. Christone “Kingfish” Ingram
2:30–3:30 p.m. Bridges to the Blues by Donda’s House
4–5 p.m. Vick Allen
5:30–7:30 p.m. Jam Session with Kenny “Beedy Eyes” Smith
Front Porch (Harris Theater Roof Top)
Noon–1 p.m. Khalif Wailin’ Walter
1:20–2:20 p.m. Eddie Taylor, Jr.’s Tribute to Eddie Taylor, Sr.
2:45–3:45 p.m. Jimmy Johnson Band
4:15–5:15 p.m. Harmonica Hinds Quartet
Sunday, June 11
Jay Pritzker Pavilion
5–6 p.m. Ronnie Baker Brooks
6:20–7:20 p.m. Rhiannon Giddens
7:40–9:30 p.m. Gary Clark Jr.
Budweiser Crossroads Stage (South Promenade)
11:15 a.m.–12:15 p.m. Tail Dragger and the Allstars
12:45–1:45 p.m. The Blues Disciples with special guest Ms. Erica Johnson & Milwaukee Slim
2:15–3:15 p.m. Vance Kelly and the Backstreet Blues Band
3:45 pm–4:45 p.m. Rick Estrin & The Nightcats
5:15 p.m. –6:15 p.m. Melvia “Chick” Rodgers
Front Porch Stage (Harris Theater Roof Top)
Noon–1 p.m. The Como Mamas
1:20–2:20 p.m. Mud Morganfield Band
2:45–3:45 p.m. Chi-Town Harp Showcase featuring Omar Coleman, Russ Green and Lamont Harris
4:15–5:15 p.m. Wallace Coleman
Mississippi Juke Joint (North PromenadeTent)
11:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m. Panel Discussion: Tribute to Amy Van Singel with Dick Shurman, Jim O’Neal and Rebecca Sive
1–2 p.m. JJ Thames
2:30–3:30 p.m. Zakiya Hooker
4–5 p.m. Denise LaSalle
5:30–7:30 p.m. Jam Session with Eddie Taylor, Jr.