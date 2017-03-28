Blues Breakers Playlist – Monday March 27

We began with Ronnie Baker Brooks (pictured) from his first new record in 10 years. We featured Rufus Thomas in honor of his date of birth. We revealed some of the stars of the upcoming Chicago Blues Festival. And we had an hour long good time.

Tom Marker’s Blues Breakers

Artist of the Week: Rufus Thomas

(born March 26, 1917)

* = new/current release

# = Chicago artist

TIMES HAVE CHANGED – RONNIE BAKER BROOKS – TIMES HAVE CHANGED *# Appearing at the Chicago Blues Festival. Also, FitzGerald’s Nightclub in Berwyn on Friday, April 7.

WALKIN’ THE DOG – RUFUS THOMAS – DO THE FUNKY SOMETHING

NEVER GOING BACK TO MEMPHIS – SHEMEKIA COPELAND – NEVER GOING BACK Shemekia returns to S.P.A.C.E. this Saturday. Shemekia was one of the stars of Chicago Voices last month at the Lyric Opera of Chicago. See that show when it airs on channel 11, WTTW, this Thursday evening. #

DO THE FUNKY CHICKEN – RUFUS THOMAS – DO THE FUNKY SOMETHING

SMALL TOWN – BILLY FLYNN – LONESOME HIGHWAY *# Appearing at the Chicago Blues Festival.

Chicago Blues Festival Announcement

DO THE PUSH & PULL, PART 1 – RUFUS THOMAS – DO THE FUNKY SOMETHING

THE HEALING – GARY CLARK, JR. – LIVE NORTH AMERICA 2016 * Appearing at the 2017 Chicaho Blues Festival. Appearing at the Chicago Blues Festival.

TRAMP – CARLA THOMAS AND OTIS REDDING – THE DEFINITIVE OTIS REDDING – RHINO

THAT WILL NEVER DO – JIMMY JOHNSON – I’M A JOCKEY Appearing on Saturday, June

10 on the Front Porch Stage on the roof of the Harris Theater. Be listening for the official Blues Fest announcement tomorrow when Chicago Mayor Emanuel visits Lin and Mary on the XRT morning show at 8am. Plus, Jimmy will be playing with Dave Specter this Friday at Rosa’s lounge. #

WE DESERVE A HAPPY ENDING – REVEREND PEYTON’S BIG DAMN BAND *

Next week’s Artist Of The Week will be Muddy Waters