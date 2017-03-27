Ticket For Toking – XRT’s Pot Smokin’ Playlist

With the news of legislation legalizing recreational marijuana in Illinois being submitted to the general assembly, let’s review some smoky numbers that stoked the fires of our imagination:

“Legalize It” by Peter Tosh

This song makes marijuana sound like the greatest medicine since penicillin.



“Illegal Smile” by John Prine

A wry hymn to the joys of getting high from the songwriter’s songwriter.



“One Toke Over the Line” by Brewer and Shipley

One of the few ODs where you wake up afterward.

“30 Days in the Hole” by Humble Pie

This may have to be updated to “30 days to Appear.”



“Don’t Bogart That Joint, My Friend” by the Fraternity of Man

Just as wrong as file sharing.



“Panama Red” by New Riders of the Purple Sage

A man, a plan, Panama!



“Roll Another Number (For the Road)” by Neil Young

Why are you driving 5 miles an hour, sir?

“Talking Vietnam Pot Luck Blues” by Tom Paxton

How to end the war with weed.

“I Got Stoned and I Missed It” by Shel Silverstein

I’ll watch the replay on YouTube if I remember.



“Sweet Leaf” by Black Sabbath



Inspired (pun intended) by a pack of cigarettes.

