THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Sleaford Mods – ‘Moptop’

The lads from Nottingham score song-of-the-week honors, and if you enjoy the rhymes laid down by Jason Williamson’s hard-edged, East Midlands accent, then go check ’em out at Metro a week from tonight (April 3). It definitely won’t be “naff.” But honestly, us lovers of UK rhymers have a bit of a dilemma on that night with Sleaford Mods at Metro and another BIG BEAT fav Kate Tempest playing Lincoln Hall. I think that Chicago band Negative Scanner serving as the support act for Sleaford might tip the scales in their favor, but you really can’t go wrong either way.

On to the rest of this week’s picks!

10pm

The Afghan Whigs – “Demon In Profile” (Sub Pop)

Bleached – “Flipside” (Dead Oceans)

Sleaford Mods – “Moptop” (Rough Trade)

(break)

Feist – “Pleasure” (Universal)

Mark Lanegan Band – “Beehive” (Heavenly)

Dude York – “Love Is” (Hardly Art)

Jens Lekman – “How We Met, The Long Version” (Secretly Canadian)

Downtown Boys – “Somos Chulas (No Somos Pendejas)” (Sub Pop)

Real Estate – “Stained Glass” (Domino)

Perfume Genius – “Slip Away” (Matador)

(break)

Thurston Moore – “Smoke of Dreams” (Caroline)

The Districts – “Ordinary Day” (Fat Possum)

Maggie Rogers – “On + Off” (Capitol)

11pm

Ride – “Home Is a Feeling” (Wichita)

Vagabon – “Cold Apartment” (Father/Daughter Records)

White Reaper – “Judy French” (Polyvinyl)

(break)

Planetarium – “Saturn” (4AD)

Basement – “Promise Everything” (Fueled By Ramen)

The xx – “A Violent Noise” (Young Turks)

Julien Baker – “Distant Solar Systems” (Matador)

Foxygen – “On Lankershim” (Jagjaguwar)

Roosevelt – “Moving On” (City Slang)

Sacred Paws – “Everyday” (Rock Action)

(break)

London O’Connor – “GUTS” (True Panther Sounds)

Little Dragon – “Sweet” (Loma Vista/Concord)

Kevin Morby – “Come to Me Now” (Dead Oceans)