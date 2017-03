While we already know who will be headlining Blues Fest this year, there are plenty of artists left to fill the bill.

On the XRT Morning Show this Tuesday, tune in at 8 AM where Mayor Rahm Emanuel will stop by and reveal the full Blues Fest lineup for 2017.

For a sneak peek at part of the Blues Fest lineup, tune in to Blues Breakers with Tom Marker from 9-10 PM tonight.

