Local Anesthetic Playlist For Sunday, March 26, 2017 [Playlist & Free Download]

The Drastics come roaring back this week with Noir. Noir will be officially available tomorrow but I had the pleasure to give spins last night to a couple of great tracks featuring both MC Zulu and Cosmos Ray of Akasha. Welcome back The Drastics! A couple of newer bands saw their Local Anesthetic debut last night including Cupid Youth and Michelles. Both sounded pretty cool and worth your further explanation. Korean Jeans! Almost a bass ‘n drum thing going on with these two. With their average tune length clocking in at less than two minutes, I fired up two tunes last night. Definitely a highlight. Release show for Heat is at Quenchers on April 6. The Jesse Ewan led Speed Babes will rock your face off with his/their Yellow onslaught. Hang tight. We also caught a preview of Elk Walking‘s forthcoming long player due this summer. There you have it. A little something for everybody on last night’s Local Anesthetic. Thank you for listening.



Local Anesthetic Playlist – March 26, 2017: Cupid Youth “Letter to Julia”

Michelles “Everybody Knows”

The Drastics w/MC Zulu “The Lick”

Speed Babes “Dance Until It’s Over”

Korean Jeans “Dad Rock is Killing All My Friends”

Korean Jeans “26”

Elk Walking “Out of my Mind”

The Drastics w/Cosmos Ray “In Our Town””

