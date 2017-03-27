Could ‘True Detective’ Be Back for Season 3?

If you’re a fan of HBO’s True Detective series, then you’ll be glad to know that the show isn’t dead quite yet. Season 1 blew us all away with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey as buddy cops, but Season 2 came back with a different cast and different storyline (which was the idea all along) and reviews were mixed, souring some people on the show and leaving its future in doubt. Well, earlier today, Entertainment Weekly reported that show creator Nic Pizzolatto has written a couple of episodes for a possible third season and brought Emmy-winning producer David Milch on board. What does this all mean? It means that the show isn’t completely dead, and as cool as that sounds, it’s still far from being alive and kicking again. HBO is open to another season, and in the best news of all, Matthew McConaughey has said publicly that he’s open to reviving his role as Rust Cohle. What to do now? Well, if you’re like me, you re-watch Season 1 after getting fired up watching the trailer above…