It’s one of the most wonderful times of the year… Free Cone Day at Ben & Jerry’s!

Since 1979, Ben & Jerry’s have held a free cone day to thank their customers and reward them with a free scoop of ice cream.

This year’s Free Cone Day will be taking place on Tuesday, April 4th.

You can find a list of Ben & Jerry’s locations and more info about the event here.

