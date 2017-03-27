Adele May Never Tour Again

March 27, 2017 10:14 AM By Marty Rosenbaum
Even though Adele just said “Hello” to us, she may be getting ready to say goodbye.

Adele reportedly told the audience at a recent New Zealand concert, “Touring isn’t something I’m good at … applause makes me feel a bit vulnerable. I don’t know if I will ever tour again. The only reason I’ve toured is you. I’m not sure if touring is my bag.”

Despite the morbid proclamation, Adele called her recent tour “my greatest accomplishment in my career.”

The show in Auckland was Adele’s final on her 15 month tour supporting her record 25.

