A Funky Feature On Blues Breakers Tonight

Tonight, Rufus Thomas will be our Artist of the Week. Known as the “World Oldest Teenager” Rufus can also lay claim to being the second best known Blues radio personality to come from Memphis after B.B. King. Also, be listening for some info on the Chicago Blues Festival and a couple of songs from artists who will be there in Millennium Park this June. And we’ll have a new, live track from Gary Clark, Jr. who has previously been named as a headliner at this year’s Chicago Blues Festival. Tonight beginning at 9pm on 93fm, ‘XRT.