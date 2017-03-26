Saturday Morning Flashback: 1969 [Playlist]

It was an historic year for space travel and a pivotal year for music. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon, fulfilling President Kennedy’s vow to get there before the decade ended. (And before the Russians!) Bands that would soon gain legendary status were finding early audiences at local venues like Chicago’s Kinetic Playground.
April 1 – 1999
April 8 – 1977
April 15 – 1986
This Week’s Playlist: 1969
- 8 am
- Hey Bulldog – The Beatles
- Medicated Goo – Traffic
- Mendocino – The Sir Douglas Quintet
- Too Busy Thinking About My Baby – Marvin Gaye
- Who Knows Where the Time Goes – Fairport Convention
- The Night They Drove Old Dixie Down – The Band
- Time of the Season – The Zombies
- Saint Stephen – The Grateful Dead
- It’s Your Thing – The Isley Brothers
- Darkness Darkness – The Youngbloods
- Sing a Simple Song – Sly and the Family Stone
- Jingo – Santana
- 9 am
- Honky Tonk Women – The Rolling Stones
- Mama Told me not to Come – Randy Newman
- You Don’t Have to Cry – Crosby, Stills & Nash
- Vaseline Machine Gun – Leo Kottke
- We’re Not Gonna Take It – The Who
- Hot Summer Day – It’s a Beautiful Day
- Street Fighting Man – Rod Stewart
- Feelin’ Alright – Joe Cocker
- Bad Moon Rising – Creedence Clearwater Revival
- I Can’t Get Next to You – The Temptations
- 10 am
- Whole Lotta Love – Led Zeppelin
- Room to Move – John Mayall
- No Time – The Guess Who
- Come Together – The Beatles
- Space Cowboy – The Steve Miller Band
- Suspicious Minds – Elvis Presley
- Nothing is Easy – Jethro Tull
- People Got to be Free – The Rascals
- Tonight I’ll be Staying Here With You – Bob Dylan
- Kozmik Blues – Janis Joplin
- 11 am
- Badge – Cream
- Six Days on the Road – Taj Mahal
- I’ve Been Waiting for You – Neil Young
- Hot Smoke and Sasafrass – Bubble Puppy
- Well Alright – Blind Faith
- Tell All the People – The Doors
- Grazing in the Grass – Friends of Distinction
- Victoria – The Kinks
- Stone Free – Jimi Hendrix
- I Want You Back – The Jackson 5
- Good Old Rock & Roll – Cat Mother & the All Night Newsboys
- The Midnight Rambler – The Rolling Stones
