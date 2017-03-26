Saturday Morning Flashback: 1969 [Playlist]

It was an historic year for space travel and a pivotal year for music. Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin walked on the moon, fulfilling President Kennedy’s vow to get there before the decade ended. (And before the Russians!) Bands that would soon gain legendary status were finding early audiences at local venues like Chicago’s Kinetic Playground.

Coming up:

April 1 – 1999

April 8 – 1977

April 15 – 1986

This Week’s Playlist: 1969