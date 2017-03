Breakfast With The Beatles – March 26, 2017

8 AM

Chuck Berry – Roll Over Beethoven

The Beatles – Getting Better

George – Wake Up My Love

Peter Frampton – Good Morning, Good Morning

The Beatles – You Can’t Do That

Paul – Everybody Out There

Traveling Wilburys – Dirty World

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Goodnight

George Martin – Ringo’s Theme (This Boy)

Diana Ross – I Will

John – Beautiful Boy

Caspar Babypants – Being For The Benefit Of Mister Kite

The Beatles – Rain

Paul – Listen To What The Man Said

9 AM

The Beatles – Love Me Do (Past Masters)

The Beatles – Maggie Mae

Adrien Belew – I’m Down

The Beatles – She’s A Woman (Take 6 Acetate Mix)

Ringo & Jerry Lee Lewis – Sweet Little Sixteen

Professor Moptop

The Beatles – Rock And Roll Music (Anthology)

Wanda Jackson – Long Tall Sally

The Beatles – She Said, She Said

The Beatles – From Me To You (Royal Variety Performance)

The Beatles – Think For Yourself

Paul – Nineteen Hundred And Eighty Five (Timo Maas-Paul Woolford)

The Beatles – Yesterday

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES GIGS – MARCH 26, 2017

RAIN – TUESDAY THRU FRIDAY, 7:30 PM – SATURDAY, 2 & 8 PM – SUNDAY, 2 & 7:30 PM – ORIENTAL THEATRE, 24 W. RANDOLPH ST, CHICAGO

STING RAYS – FRIDAY, 8 TILL 10:30 PM – FOX VALLEY KICKERS, 1015 HARVEY RD, OSWEGO – BENEFIT FOR OPERATION SALUTE & BOOGIE (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

AMERICAN ENGLISH – SATURDAY, 9:30 PM – BANNERMAN’S, 858 S. ROUTE 59, BARTLETT – 21+

THE NEVERLY BROTHERS – SATURDAY, 7 PM – MELVIN COMMUNITY HALL, 108 E. MAIN ST, MELVIN, IL (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

BAGSHOT ROW – SUNDAY, 5 TILL 7:30 PM – EVEN FLOW, 302 W. STATE ST, GENEVA (SET WILL INCLUDE SOME BEATLE SONGS)

THE FAB FAUX – SATURDAY, APRIL 22, 8 PM – THE MICHIGAN THEATER, ANN ARBOR, MICH. – ABBEY ROAD IN ITS ENTIRETY – WITH THE HOGSHEAD HORNS & THE CRÈME TANGERINE STRINGS

TRIBUTE TO JOHN LENNON – 2017 KENNEDY CENTER SPRING GALA – MONDAY, MAY 8TH – KENNEDY CENTER CONCERT HALL, WASHINGTON D.C. WWW.KENNEDY –CENTER.ORG

DEPAUL HUMANITIES CENTER WILL HOLD A SGT. PEPPER CONTEST FOR THE 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION JUNE 1, 2017 – BANDS OR SINGERS SHOULD EMAIL VIDEO OF YOU DOING A SONG FROM SGT. PEPPER – SUBMIT BY EMAIL ATTACHMENTS, DROP BOX OR LINKS TO ONLINE VIDEOS – SEND TO PSTEEVES@DEPAUL.EDU BY MARCH 31, 2017

BEATLES BRUNCH – SUNDAYS 11 AM TILL 4 PM – CELTIC CROWN PUBLIC HOUSE, 4301 N. WESTERN AVE

THE FEST FOR BEATLES FANS – WWW.THEFEST.COM

WONDERWALL’S UKULELE MEETUP GROUP – FIRST TUESDAYS, 6:30 TILL 8:30 PM – TIKI TERRACE HAWAIIAN RESTAURANT, DES PLAINES

UKULELE SUBURBIA – FIRST WEDNESDAYS, 6 TILL 8 PM – WONDERWALL MUSIC SHOPPE & EMPORIUM, CHICAGO HEIGHTS

RSVP FOR EITHER GROUP AT WWW.MEETUP.COM/WONDERWALLSUKULELEMEETUPGROUP

BREAKFAST WITH THE BEATLES – WWW.93XRT.COM./BEATLES

WWW.DANNYDONUTS.COM

BEATLE FANS ON FACEBOOK – VISIT CHICAGOLAND BEATLES FANS.

WWW.THEBEATLESWEBSITE.COM

WWW.JOHNLENNON.COM

WWW.PAULMCCARTNEY.COM

WWW.GEORGEHARRISON.COM

WWW.RINGOSTARR.COM

THE BEATLES BIBLIOGRAPHY – WWW.THEBEATLEWORKSLTD.COM

WWW.PETEBEST.COM

WWW.BEATLEFAN.COM

ABBEY ROAD ON THE RIVER

WWW.ABBEYROADONTHERIVER.COM