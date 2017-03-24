Support The Fight Against Ovarian Cancer This April

March 24, 2017 3:50 PM
Filed Under: Leslie Witt, Ovarian Cycle Chicago

2017 oc chicago flyer 2 10 Support The Fight Against Ovarian Cancer This April

XRT lost a beloved member of our family this summer with the passing of Leslie Witt.

On April 23rd, you can support the fight against ovarian cancer by taking part in the Ovarian Cycle Chicago cycling ride on April 23rd. The event takes place at the Midtown Athletic Club Bannockburn (2211 Waukegan Rd. A, Bannockburn) from 2-5 PM.

The event aims to raise awareness for ovarian cancer by funding scientific research, advocacy and patient support programs for women with ovarian cancer.

Leslie’s daughter Kay formed a team for the event and has a fundraising goal of $1,000. If you’d like donate to her team, click here.

You can find out more information about the event here.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live