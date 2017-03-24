Passion Pit Is Giving Fans Their New Album For Free If They Retweet To Support Science

March 24, 2017 12:59 PM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Passion Pit

Passion Pit’s Michael Angelakos has been open about his battle with bipolar disorder and depression.

Earlier in Februray, Angelakos founded an artist advocacy company called The Wishart Group aiming to provide musicians services that aren’t normally offered by record labels. One of the core initiatives is providing mental health services.

To raise awareness about the need for federal funding towards science and research, Passion Pit invited neuroscientist Michael F. Wells to take over their Twitter account and answer fans questions about mental health.

Angelakos and Passion Pit are giving a reward for fans who retweets Wells’ answers. A free copy of their new album Tremendous Sea of Love.

The project has been going on for a few days now, but the conversation is still active. Follow @passionpit to find out more information.

Listen Live