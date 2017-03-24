New Chicago Music On This Sunday Night’s Local Anesthetic!

Man, have we got a show this week. Local Anesthetic will have all new Chicago music including those rascals in The Drastics. The dub-reggae collective return with a killer side called Noir. The official release is this Tuesday but I’ll have a preview for you. Guest MCs include Cosmos Ray from Akasha, MC Zulu, Katie Kaden and more. Noir is the album of the week! Also just got turned on to the duo of Korean Jeans. Hi-intensity instrumentals that make quite a racket. Speed Babes also rock with abandon. Yellow cranks out nine tracks, the longest clocking in at 1:44. My kind of rock! I dug Elk Walking‘s debut enough to bring the duo of Savanna Dickhut and Julian Daniell in for a chat last year. The new single, “Out of my Mind”, is definitely a full-on band effort and a preview (video below) of this summer’s Between Us release. We’ll also check out the synthy with just a smidge of goth) sounds of Cupid Youth this week. All in all, this week’s Local Anesthetic is killer and I hope you can tune in this Sunday night at 7:30.



