BARE LEGS ALERT – News With Mary Dixon

It’ll be cloudy, breezy and warm today, with high temperatures in the 70s! In other news: President Trump says he’s done negotiating, and that if the US House can’t vote today to repeal Obamacare it’ll stay on the books. Both moderate and conservative Republicans are balking because the GOP replacement bill does either too little or too much … UPDATE: The Trump administration today has given the go-ahead for the Keystone XL oil pipeline … Police in the UK have arrested two more people in the terror attack on Westminster. A fourth victim has died … Chicago police officer Jason Van Dyke faces new charges – 16 counts of aggravated battery with a firearm – in the deadly shooting of Laquan McDonald … A judge has ruled that Illinois lawmakers should get their paychecks, even though they still haven’t worked out a state budget … The Blackhawks beat Dallas in a home shootout … Michigan is close but no cigar in the sweet 16 while Xavier upsets Arizona … and Cubs mastermind Theo Epstein is named World’s Greatest Leader by Fortune Magazine.