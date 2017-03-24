10 Up-and-Comers You Need To See At Lollapalooza 2017

March 24, 2017 3:59 PM By Alex Restrepo
Filed Under: Alvvys, Car Seat Headrest, Cobi, Colony House, CRX, Lollapalooza, Lollapalooza Artist Look, London Souls, Mondo Cozmo, Music, Rag'n'Bone, Slothrust, The Shelters, Up-and-comers

When the Lolla lineup came out on Wednesday, we know the headlining names that caught your eye: The Killers, Cage The Elephant, The Shins, The Head and The Heart, Arcade Fire, and Alt-J to name a few. While we’re stoked about all of the aforementioned, but there are some names we think you should know about that are a little further down on the lengthy list of headliners.

Check out our list of up-and-coming Lolla acts this year, see our suggested track for them, and find out what day they play Lolla below!

London Souls

Genre: Rock

From: New York

Band Since: 2008

Lolla Date: Saturday, August 5th

Song to Listen To: “Steady”

Cobi

Genre: Singer/Songwriter Soul

From: Grand Marais, Minnesota

Band/Act Since: 2015

Lolla Date: Friday, August 4th

Song to Listen To: “Don’t Cry For Me”

Rag’N’Bone Man

Genre: Neo Soul/Blues

From: London, England

Band/Act Since: 2016

Lolla Date: Sunday, August 5th

Song to Listen To: “Skin”

CRX

Genre: Rock

From: Los Angeles, California

Band/Act Since: 2013

Lolla Date: Thursday, August 3rd

Song to Listen To: “Give It Up”

Mondo Cozmo

Genre: Alternative Singer/Songwriter

From: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Band/Act Since: 2016, as Josh Ostrander since 2000

Lolla Date: Friday, August 4th

Song to Listen To: “Hold On To Me”

Slothrust

Genre: Grunge Revival

From: Brooklyn, New York

Band/Act Since: 2010

Lolla Date: Friday, August 4th

Song to Listen To: “Rotten Pumpkin”

Colony House

Genre: Alternative Rock

From: Franklin, Tennessee

Band/Act Since: 2014

Lolla Date: Saturday, August 5th

Song to Listen To: “Silhouettes”

Alvvays

Genre: Indie Pop/Rock

From: Toronto, Canada

Band/Act Since: 2011

Lolla Date: Saturday, August 5th

Song to Listen To: “Archie, Marry Me ”

The Shelters

Genre: Indie Rock

From: Los Angeles, California

Band/Act Since: 2014

Lolla Date: Saturday, August 5th

Song to Listen To: “Rebel Heart”

Car Seat Headrest

Genre: Indie Rock

From: Leesburg, Virginia

Band/Act Since: 2010

Lolla Date: Sunday, August 6th

Song to Listen To: “Rebel Heart”

Check out the full daily lineups here, find out how to win tickets here, and we’ll see you this summer at Lolla 2017!

More from Alex Restrepo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live