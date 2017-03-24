10 Up-and-Comers You Need To See At Lollapalooza 2017

When the Lolla lineup came out on Wednesday, we know the headlining names that caught your eye: The Killers, Cage The Elephant, The Shins, The Head and The Heart, Arcade Fire, and Alt-J to name a few. While we’re stoked about all of the aforementioned, but there are some names we think you should know about that are a little further down on the lengthy list of headliners.
Check out our list of up-and-coming Lolla acts this year, see our suggested track for them, and find out what day they play Lolla below!
London Souls
Genre: Rock
From: New York
Band Since: 2008
Lolla Date: Saturday, August 5th
Song to Listen To: “Steady”
Cobi
Genre: Singer/Songwriter Soul
From: Grand Marais, Minnesota
Band/Act Since: 2015
Lolla Date: Friday, August 4th
Song to Listen To: “Don’t Cry For Me”
Rag’N’Bone Man
Genre: Neo Soul/Blues
From: London, England
Band/Act Since: 2016
Lolla Date: Sunday, August 5th
Song to Listen To: “Skin”
CRX
Genre: Rock
From: Los Angeles, California
Band/Act Since: 2013
Lolla Date: Thursday, August 3rd
Song to Listen To: “Give It Up”
Mondo Cozmo
Genre: Alternative Singer/Songwriter
From: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Band/Act Since: 2016, as Josh Ostrander since 2000
Lolla Date: Friday, August 4th
Song to Listen To: “Hold On To Me”
Slothrust
Genre: Grunge Revival
From: Brooklyn, New York
Band/Act Since: 2010
Lolla Date: Friday, August 4th
Song to Listen To: “Rotten Pumpkin”
Colony House
Genre: Alternative Rock
From: Franklin, Tennessee
Band/Act Since: 2014
Lolla Date: Saturday, August 5th
Song to Listen To: “Silhouettes”
Alvvays
Genre: Indie Pop/Rock
From: Toronto, Canada
Band/Act Since: 2011
Lolla Date: Saturday, August 5th
Song to Listen To: “Archie, Marry Me ”
The Shelters
Genre: Indie Rock
From: Los Angeles, California
Band/Act Since: 2014
Lolla Date: Saturday, August 5th
Song to Listen To: “Rebel Heart”
Car Seat Headrest
Genre: Indie Rock
From: Leesburg, Virginia
Band/Act Since: 2010
Lolla Date: Sunday, August 6th
Song to Listen To: “Rebel Heart”
Check out the full daily lineups here, find out how to win tickets here, and we’ll see you this summer at Lolla 2017!