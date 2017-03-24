10 Up-and-Comers You Need To See At Lollapalooza 2017

When the Lolla lineup came out on Wednesday, we know the headlining names that caught your eye: The Killers, Cage The Elephant, The Shins, The Head and The Heart, Arcade Fire, and Alt-J to name a few. While we’re stoked about all of the aforementioned, but there are some names we think you should know about that are a little further down on the lengthy list of headliners.

Check out our list of up-and-coming Lolla acts this year, see our suggested track for them, and find out what day they play Lolla below!

London Souls

Genre: Rock

From: New York

Band Since: 2008

Lolla Date: Saturday, August 5th

Song to Listen To: “Steady”

Cobi

Genre: Singer/Songwriter Soul

From: Grand Marais, Minnesota

Band/Act Since: 2015

Lolla Date: Friday, August 4th

Song to Listen To: “Don’t Cry For Me”

Rag’N’Bone Man

Genre: Neo Soul/Blues

From: London, England

Band/Act Since: 2016

Lolla Date: Sunday, August 5th

Song to Listen To: “Skin”

CRX

Genre: Rock

From: Los Angeles, California

Band/Act Since: 2013

Lolla Date: Thursday, August 3rd

Song to Listen To: “Give It Up”

Mondo Cozmo

Genre: Alternative Singer/Songwriter

From: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Band/Act Since: 2016, as Josh Ostrander since 2000

Lolla Date: Friday, August 4th

Song to Listen To: “Hold On To Me”

Slothrust

Genre: Grunge Revival

From: Brooklyn, New York

Band/Act Since: 2010

Lolla Date: Friday, August 4th

Song to Listen To: “Rotten Pumpkin”

Colony House

Genre: Alternative Rock

From: Franklin, Tennessee

Band/Act Since: 2014

Lolla Date: Saturday, August 5th

Song to Listen To: “Silhouettes”

Alvvays

Genre: Indie Pop/Rock

From: Toronto, Canada

Band/Act Since: 2011

Lolla Date: Saturday, August 5th

Song to Listen To: “Archie, Marry Me ”

The Shelters

Genre: Indie Rock

From: Los Angeles, California

Band/Act Since: 2014

Lolla Date: Saturday, August 5th

Song to Listen To: “Rebel Heart”

Car Seat Headrest

Genre: Indie Rock

From: Leesburg, Virginia

Band/Act Since: 2010

Lolla Date: Sunday, August 6th

Song to Listen To: “Rebel Heart”

Check out the full daily lineups here, find out how to win tickets here, and we’ll see you this summer at Lolla 2017!