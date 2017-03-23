The Decemberists Are Putting On Their Own Music Festival

March 23, 2017 9:22 AM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: The Decemberists

It seems many artists are beginning to curate their own music festivals these days.

Add The Decemberists to that list.

The band announced the inaugural Travelers’ Rest Festival, which will take place August 12th and 13th in frontman Colin Meloy’s hometown of Missoula, Montana.

The fest features two sets from The Decemberists as well as performances from Belle & Sebastian, The Head and the Heart, Real Estate, Sylvan Esso, Charles Bradley & His Extraordinaires, Shakey Graves, Julien Baker, and more.

You can find out more information about the fest here.

