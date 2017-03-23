TBT: Alice Cooper Performs ‘Eighteen’ on West German TV in 1972

This is easily one of my favorite YouTube videos in recent years. We’ve all had those YouTube rabbit-hole moments, where we watch one video and then click on a related video that’s highlighted on the right side of the page and before we know it, we’ve wasted two hours binging on nonsense, but sometimes the nonsense is ever so glorious. My two YouTube weak spots are ’80s wrestling clips and rock videos of yesteryear, and as the title of the post and the video above would indicate, this post isn’t about Ric Flair (maybe another time). No, this one is about Alice Cooper. As a child of the ’80s, my first taste of Alice’s music was most likely “Poison,” which was fine, in an ’80s-rock kinda way, but it wasn’t until years later that I discovered why he was viewed as a legend in the world of hard rock and heavy metal. It’s because of performances like this one on German, er, sorry, West German television in 1972. According to quick internet research, this episode of Beat Club is from November 25, 1972, and it’s one for the ages, evidenced by 4.3 million views. Finding a video on YouTube that rocks as hard as Alice and the band did on this day in 1972 can be done, it just might take a while…