Republican Health Care Vote Today – News With Mary Dixon

March 23, 2017 8:49 AM By Mary Dixon
The US House is heading for a vote today on the Republican leaders’ health care bill. The question is whether they’ve persuaded enough GOP members to sign on. … UPDATE: Britain’s parliament is back at work after a deadly attack yesterday at their doors. British police suspect the British-born assailant acted alone and was inspired by international terrorism. They’ve arrested eight people in London and Birmingham … The mother of the 15-year-old Chicago girl who was sexually assaulted on Facebook Live says her family has been receiving online threats … The CTU wants Chicago public school officials to say whether they’re ending the academic year early or not …The Supreme Court is overturning a ruling involving high court nominee Neil Gorsuch in a case that affects millions of students with disabilities … Illinois lawmakers are going to debate legalizing the recreational use of marijuana … The Bulls beat the Pistons … U of I is out of the NIT … former Cubs GM Dallas Green has died … There’s a chance of rain this afternoon with temperatures in the mid-40s. It’ll be in the 70s tomorrow!

