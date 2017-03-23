Queens Of The Stone Age’s Josh Homme Sued By Autograph Seeker For Alleged Assault

Video emerged last year of Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme berating an autograph seeker in Detroit.

Homme is being sued by the autograph collector for an alleged assault. According to the lawsuit (via Detroit Free Press), the plaintiff, Jason Leckrone, went to the Museum of Contemporary Art Detroit (MOCAD) following an Iggy Pop concert in which Homme was a part of to try to get an autograph from Iggy Pop but was unable to obtain it.

“A short time later, defendant Homme arrived and confronted autograph seekers and said something to (the) effect of — I am not signing autographs for you blood-sucking eBayers, I am tired of you making money off me but I will take photos with you,” the court document said.

The lawsuit claims Homme “communicated intentional and unlawful threats of imminent bodily harm to plaintiff, placing plaintiff in well-founded fears of imminent peril.”

As a result of Homme’s alleged actions, Leckrone said he suffered “emotional distress, embarrassment, humiliation and psychological injuries.”

Additionally, TMZ is named in the lawsuit for an article claiming the plaintiff was involved in a name-calling exchange with Homme.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram