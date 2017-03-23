Everything Leaving Netflix In April

While we’re excited to have these titles coming to Netflix in April, enjoy the below titles because they’re be leaving the streaming service soon:
Leaving 4/1/17
Ally McBeal: Seasons 1 – 5
Angel: Seasons 1 – 5
Better Off Ted: Season 1
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Bones: Seasons 1 – 4
Buffy the Vampire Slayer: Seasons 1 – 7
Chaplin
Dollhouse: Season 1
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
Firefly
House, M.D.: Seasons 1 – 8
Lie to Me: Season 1
Menace II Society
Resident Evil: Extinction
Rosewell: Seasons 1 – 3
Snow Day
Stomp the Yard
Superman II
Superman III
Superman IV: The Quest for Peace Superman Returns
LAST CALL
Superman: The Movie
The Agony and the Ecstasy
The Boys from Brazil
The Escapist
The Princess Bride
The Riches: Seasons 1 – 2
The Usual Suspects
The X-Files: Seasons 1 – 9
Vanilla Sky
Leaving 4/3/17
Collateral Damage
The Circle
Leaving 4/7/17
Legit: Season 2
Wilfred: Season 4
Leaving 4/9/17
Hero
Leaving 4/10/17
Legit: Season 1
Flower Girl
Leaving 4/14/17
The Lazarus Effect
Leaving 4/15/17
A Fantastic Fear of Everything
Leaving 4/17/17
American Dad! Season 6
Leaving 4/26/17
The Nutty Professor 2: The Klumps
Facing the Fear
Leaving 4/30/17
Under the Tuscan Sun
The Mirror
Born to Defense
The Defender