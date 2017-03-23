Chuck Berry, Local Natives, Gorillaz – New Noise at Nine. Thursday March 23, 2017

March 23, 2017 10:05 PM By Ryan Arnold

Chuck Berry’s parting gift before departing last weekend to the great gig in the sky – not just a new song but a new album this fall! A surprise from Gorillaz and Jason Isbell who’s back recording AND touring with his band The 400 Unit, and loads more.

Check out the whole playlist from this week’s show below. The best way you can support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine is to buy their music and, whenever possible, buy from a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,
Ryan A.

PS – Record Store Day is less than a month away.  If you don’t think I’m counting down the days then you are out of your mind.

Chuck Berry – “Big Boys”
Dispatch – “Only The Wild Ones
Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – “Hope The High Road

Chris Cornell – “The Promise
Michael Kiwanuka – “Cold Little Heart”
Local Natives – “Dark Days
Sheryl Crow – “Halfway There
Bobby Bazini – “C’est La Vie
Hippo Campus – “Way It Goes”
Lana Del Rey – “Love

Gorillaz – “We Got The Power
Benjamin Booker featuring Mavis Staples – “Witness
Blondie – “Long Time”
Fleet Foxes – “Third of May

 

