Chuck Berry, Local Natives, Gorillaz – New Noise at Nine. Thursday March 23, 2017

Chuck Berry’s parting gift before departing last weekend to the great gig in the sky – not just a new song but a new album this fall! A surprise from Gorillaz and Jason Isbell who’s back recording AND touring with his band The 400 Unit, and loads more.

Check out the whole playlist from this week’s show below. The best way you can support the artists you hear on New Noise at Nine is to buy their music and, whenever possible, buy from a local, independent, or family-owned music store.

Your pal,

–Ryan A.

PS – Record Store Day is less than a month away. If you don’t think I’m counting down the days then you are out of your mind.

Chuck Berry – “Big Boys”

Dispatch – “Only The Wild Ones”

Jason Isbell & The 400 Unit – “Hope The High Road”

Chris Cornell – “The Promise”

Michael Kiwanuka – “Cold Little Heart”

Local Natives – “Dark Days”

Sheryl Crow – “Halfway There”

Bobby Bazini – “C’est La Vie”

Hippo Campus – “Way It Goes”

Lana Del Rey – “Love”

Gorillaz – “We Got The Power”

Benjamin Booker featuring Mavis Staples – “Witness”

Blondie – “Long Time”

Fleet Foxes – “Third of May”