Arcade Fire’s Will Butler stopped by our BlueCross BlueShield Performance Stage back in 2015 when he released his debut solo album Policy.

Watch his interview with Marty Lennartz above where Butler discusses going back to his roots by playing small venues like Arcade Fire would play when they were starting out.

This summer, Butler and the rest of Arcade Fire will be taking a much bigger stage when they headline Lollapalooza.

