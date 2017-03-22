What To Do To Fill The Void Between The Lollapalooza Lineup Announcement And The Festival

Got your tickets to Lollapalooza? Already perusing the lineup to find out when your favorite bands are playing?

Seems like there isn’t much left to do until the festival. Wrong.

For one, we haven’t found out the official Lollapalooza after shows this year. While there’s still some time until they get announced, judging by past years they will be shows you won’t want to miss.

There’s also the Chow Town lineup to be announced where you can begin planning your savory meals in between seats.

Besides the upcoming after show and food announcements, there’s still plenty left to do to get you ready for Lollapalooza.

I highly recommend taking a listen to the bands that are listed lower on the bill. These acts represent the future of the festival and will give you bragging rights over your friends when they are playing headlining sets in a few years.

Although there may not be much work to their name, dig deep on YouTube to find live footage of the band, studio sessions, and whatever other unique content you can find.

