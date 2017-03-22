‘T2 Trainspotting’ Opening Tomorrow

If you’re a fan of the 1996 film based on the novel by current Chicago resident Irvine Welsh, then you’ve probably been waiting patiently and wondering when you’ll finally get to see for yourself if the sequel was a good idea or not. The day has finally come. Well, almost come… T2 Trainspotting opens here in Chicago tomorrow at Regal Webster Place 11 and Century Centre Cinema, with AMC River East coming on board Friday. As you see in the trailer above, the old faces return with Ewan McGregor and Kelly Macdonald being the biggest names 21 years after the orignal, but have no fear because Ewan Bremner (Spud), Jonny Lee Miller (Sick Boy), and Robert Carlyle (Begbie) are all back too. Much of the press coverage has been positive, but I’d be lying if I said it it wasn’t always a bit odd to revisit characters and storylines decades later. That said, I’m a huge fan of the original, so I’m all-in on giving it a shot. Choose sequels, I guess…