See Lollapalooza’s Day-By-Day Schedule

March 22, 2017 9:44 AM
Filed Under: Lollapalooza

Even though you’ve only had a couple of hours to digest Lollapalooza’s full lineup, you can already begin to plot your daily schedule.

You can take a look at the full day-by-day breakdown over at Lollapalooza’s website, but check out some of the daily highlights below.

Thursday

Muse | Lorde | Cage The Elephant | Liam Gallagher | Spoon | George Ezra | Temples | Jain | Declan McKenna

Friday

The Killers | Blink 182 | Foster The People | Ryan Adams | Phantogram | Tegan and Sara | Kaleo | Whitney | Cloud Nothings | The Lemon Twigs | Mondo Cozmo

Saturday

Chance The Rapper | The xx | Alt-J | The Head And The Heart | Vance Joy | Mac DeMarco | Sylvan Esso | Warpaint | San Fermin | The Shelters

Sunday

Arcade Fire | Justice | The Shins | Milky Chance | Grouplove | Car Seat Headrest | Maggie Rogers | Joseph | Barns Courtney

