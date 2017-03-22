Lollapalooza Announces Full 2017 Lineup Featuring The Killers, Muse, And More

It’s here!
Lollapalooza 2017 unveiled their lineup today and once again Grant Park will be home for another memorable summer.
The Killers, Muse, Lorde, The xx, Alt-J, Cage The Elephant, Foster The People, The Head & The Heart, The Shins, Ryan Adams, Spoon, Vance Joy, and more are set to appear this summer. Take a look at the full line up below.
4-Day passes may be sold out, but you still have the opportunity to snag a pair as we’ll be giving away a pair of 4-Day GA passes every day next week.
See you in Grant Park!