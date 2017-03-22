Lollapalooza Announces Full 2017 Lineup Featuring The Killers, Muse, And More

March 22, 2017 6:10 AM
Filed Under: Lollapalooza, Lollapalooza Lineup

It’s here!

Lollapalooza 2017 unveiled their lineup today and once again Grant Park will be home for another memorable summer.

The Killers, Muse, Lorde, The xx, Alt-J, Cage The Elephant, Foster The People, The Head & The Heart, The Shins, Ryan Adams, Spoon, Vance Joy, and more are set to appear this summer. Take a look at the full line up below.

4-Day passes may be sold out, but you still have the opportunity to snag a pair as we’ll be giving away a pair of 4-Day GA passes every day next week.

See you in Grant Park!

