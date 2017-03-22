Here’s What’s Coming To Netflix This April

April showers mean…. More Netflix titles!
Take a look at what’s coming to Netflix this April (via US99).
4/1/17
A Weekend with the Family (2016) A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
Across the Universe (2007)
An American Tail (1986)
An American Tail: Fievel Goes West (1991)
An American Tail: The Mystery of the Night Monster (1999)
Boy Bye (2016)
Born To Be Free (2016) Cool Runnings (1993)
Good Witch: Season 2 (2016) Gremlins (1984)
Only for One Night (2016)
Richard Pryor: Live & Smokin’ Scooby-Doo (2002)
Schindler’s List (1993)
(1971)
Something’s Gotta Give (2003)
Thunderstruck (2012)
Wynonna Earp: Season 1 (2016)
Trouble with the Curve (2012)
Tropic Thunder (2008)
The Tenth Man (2016)
4/2/17
The D Train (2015)
4/4/17
Chewing Gum: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Louis C.K. 2017—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
4/6/17
Disney’s The BFG (2016)
4/7/17
El Faro De Las Orcas—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Dawn of the Croods: Season 3—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Get Down: Part 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Win It All—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
4/8/17
Kubo and the Two Strings (2016)
4/10/17
Documentary Now!: Season 2 (2016)
4/11/17
Kevin Hart: What Now (2016)
4/12/17
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow: Season 2 (2016)
4/14/17
Chelsea: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
El Elegido (2017)
Mystery Science Theater 3000: The Return—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sandy Wexler—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
4/15/17
Disney’s Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey (1993)
Slam—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
4/18/17
Lucas Brothers: On Drugs—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
4/19/17
A Plastic Ocean
4/21/17
Bill Nye Saves the World: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Girlboss: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sand Castle—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Tales by Light: Season 2—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
The Mr. Peabody & Sherman Show: Season 4—NETFLIX ORIGINAL The Prestige (2006)
Tramps—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
4/22/17
The Great British Baking Show: Masterclass: Season 1-3 (2016)
The Secret Life of Pets (2016)
4/23/17
Liv and Maddie: Season 4 (2016)
Phantom (2013)
4/24/17
Long Nights Short Mornings (2016)
4/25/17
Disney’s Queen of Katwe (2016)
The 101-Year-Old Man Who Skipped Out on the Bill and Disappeared—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM Vir Das: Abroad Understanding—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
4/26/17
Real Rescues: Season 6-7 (2012)
Trust (2010)
4/27/17
Las Chicas del Cable: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
4/28/17
A Murder in the Park (2014)
Casting JonBenet—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Dear White People: Season 1—NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Rodney King—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
Small Crimes—NETFLIX ORIGINAL FILM
4/30/17
Sofia the First: Season 3 (2015)