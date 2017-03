The Killers are gearing up to headline Lollapalooza this summer.

We’ve been digging through our Lollapalooza archives all day long today and found this interview Jason Thomas did with Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. of The Killers.

Watch it above as they discuss why they approach a headlining festival set the same as any other gig.

