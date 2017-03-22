Blondie Release ‘Long Time’ Written by Dev Hynes of Blood Orange

By Hayden Wright

Blondie will release their 11th studio album Pollinator in May, and the new wave icons have shared another track from the LP: “Long Time,” written by Dev Hynes of Blood Orange. The album’s lead single “Fun” struck an upbeat, poppy note when it dropped February 15. And while those effervescent elements are present on “Long Time,” it’s a far deeper and more bittersweet pop-rock cut.

If the new track sounds like classic Blondie, it’s no coincidence. Last year, Chris Stein said that Blondie took a back-to-basics approach to Pollinator.

“The last two records before this were a little more electronic and computer-based, but this one is more organic and very much band-based, a little more old-school,” he told Consequence of Sound

Blondie tours with Garbage this summer and Pollinator comes out May 5. Listen to “Long Time” here: