Another Link To Russia – News With Mary Dixon

The Associated Press reports President Trump’s former campaign chair secretly worked for a Russian billionaire to advance the interests of Vladimir Putin and undermine anti-Russia opposition in the former Soviet republics. This would contradict Paul Manafort’s and the administration’s assertions UPDATE: Manafort confirms the story, but complains it unfairly casts the work as inappropriate … President Trump is warning Republicans about the political consequences of voting against the GOP health care bill … Chicago police are searching for a group of people seen raping a 15-year-old on Facebook Live … A man is held without bond on charges of posing as an Uber driver and kidnapping and raping two women in Skokie … NASA and SpaceX are looking for a place on Mars to land a spaceship … The provocateur who created The Gong Show has died. Chuck Barris was 87 … The architect of the Bulls’ six-championship dynasty, Jerry Krause has died … the Bulls and the Blackhawks lost in overtime last night … It’ll be windy and cold today with high temperatures in the upper-30s.