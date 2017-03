Former Cubs catcher and everyone’s favorite grandpa David Ross made his long-awaited appearance on Dancing With The Stars last night.

Appropriately, Ross and his partner Lindsay Arnold were outfitted in Cubs jerseys as they did the quickstep to “Go Cubs Go”.

You can watch Ross & Arnold’s full performance above.

Anthony Rizzo tweeted out a video of a few of his Cubs teammates watching Ross in action and their reaction to it.

