That went fast!

4-Day GA Tickets for #Lolla 2017 are SOLD OUT. VIP, Platinum and Hotel Packages are still on sale! https://t.co/QwnmElOyqv pic.twitter.com/qQQfq6Wioj — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 21, 2017

Lollapalooza 4-Day General Admission passes are officially sold out.

Didn’t get tickets? You’re in luck!

Listen to XRT beginning Monday, March 27th where we’ll be giving out 4-Day Lollapalooza passes every day that week.

Single day tickets will go on sale at a later date. Keep checking 93XRT.com for more information.

