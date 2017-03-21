FBI Confirms Russia/Trump Campaign Probe – News With Mary Dixon

The FBI is investigating whether members of the Trump campaign coordinated with Russian agents to influence the 2016 election. FBI Director James Comey made this extraordinary announcement during a House Intelligence Committee hearing in which Comey also debunked Trump’s unsubstantiated assertion that President Obama ordered wiretaps at Trump Tower. The White House and the Kremlin dismissed Comey’s testimony … President Trump heads to Capitol Hill to lobby Republican support for the Republican House leaders’ health care bill … Senators continue confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch … The U.S. is restricting some electronics from being carried on U.S.-bound flights on foreign carriers from a number of countries in the Middle East and Africa … The Tribune reports the Chicago Board of Ethics is reviewing e-mails from Mayor Emanuel’s personal accounts and whether they expose lobbying activity … Drivers in Chicago will get a fraction of a second more to beat red light camera tickets … In the NIT — The U of I advances while ISU is finished. The Bulls and Blackhawks play tonight … Partly sunny and high temperatures near 50 today.