Oh Netflix, you win again…

Netflix has introduced the ‘skip’ button that allows you to skip over the intros to shows.

So, when you’ve watched five episodesĀ of The Office and really cannot handle hearing the intro song for a sixth time, you can now use the ‘skip’ button to jump over the intro and get back to binge watching!

Netflix finally has a Skip Intro button!! (cc @CaseyNewton) pic.twitter.com/V8NEQvhlW3 — Mehedi Hassan (@mehedih_) March 17, 2017

According to EW, the feature was discovered by reddit users about a month ago, and the skip button only works while watching Netflix in a browser.