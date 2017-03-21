A PSA About The Lollapalooza Lineup

Folks the time is here. The Lollapalooza lineup will be released in less than 24 hours!

The #Lolla Lineup will be revealed at 6am CT TOMORROW! 1-Day Lolla Tickets go on sale at 10am CT, Wed, March 22nd. https://t.co/RzQK92D7HT pic.twitter.com/n7wxfe56Ck — Lollapalooza (@lollapalooza) March 21, 2017

I wrote this piece last year detailing the inevitable reaction some will have upon seeing the lineup.

The same advice carries over to this year.

There’ll be bands you love. There’ll be bands you hate. And there’ll be bands you didn’t even know you loved yet appearing on the lineup.

Most of all, we’ll have clarity. With clarity comes planning and with planning comes excitement.

Lollapalooza is right around the corner and you can officially begin the countdown when the lineup gets released at 6 AM tomorrow morning.

Single Day passes to Lollapalooza will go on sale at 10 AM CST Wednesday, March 23rd.

