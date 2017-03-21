A Cubs World Series Movie Is In Development!

March 21, 2017 12:01 PM By Marty Rosenbaum
Filed Under: Chicago Cubs, World Series

It was a story 108 years in the making. Now, it’ll hit the big screen!

According to Variety, Radar Pictures acquired the rights to David Ross’s upcoming memoir Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages with intentions to develop it into a movie.

The film is currently titled Teammate: My Life in Baseball and centers around the legendary Game 7 of the World Series against the Cleveland Indians, which was Ross’s final game.

Ross, along with sportswriter Don Yaeger and Lisette Bross will be executive producers of the film.

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram

More from Marty Rosenbaum
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live