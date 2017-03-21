A Cubs World Series Movie Is In Development!

It was a story 108 years in the making. Now, it’ll hit the big screen!

According to Variety, Radar Pictures acquired the rights to David Ross’s upcoming memoir Teammate: My Journey in Baseball and a World Series for the Ages with intentions to develop it into a movie.

The film is currently titled Teammate: My Life in Baseball and centers around the legendary Game 7 of the World Series against the Cleveland Indians, which was Ross’s final game.

Ross, along with sportswriter Don Yaeger and Lisette Bross will be executive producers of the film.

