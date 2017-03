It was a mini-Pearl Jam reunion of sorts in Seattle this past Friday.

Former Pearl Jam (and Red Hot Chili Peppers) drummer Jack Irons opened up for the Chili Peppers at their gig at Key Arena in Seattle. He brought out Eddie Vedder to the stage to guest on Pink Floyd’s “Shine On You Crazy Diamond”.

While Irons won’t be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame with Pearl Jam, he’s already made it in as a member of the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

