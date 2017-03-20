THE BIG BEAT Song of the Week: Real Estate – ‘Stained Glass’

March 20, 2017 11:43 PM By Jason Thomas
Filed Under: bigbeat, Real Estate, Stained Glass, thebigbeat

You can never go wrong highlighting a song that Martin Courtney is involved with and that’s exactly what we’re doing this week on THE BIG BEAT. Pretty cool video to accompany the song too, eh? You can see Martin and the gang at The Vic Theater in an XRT show this spring with very special guest Frankie Cosmos. Tickets here.

On to the rest of this week’s show…

10pm

The Districts – “Ordinary Day” (Fat Possum)

Little Dragon – “Sweet” (Loma Vista/Concord)

Real Estate – “Stained Glass” (Domino)

(break)

Sacred Paws – “Everyday” (Rock Action)

Fleet Foxes – “Third of May” (Nonesuch)

Roosevelt – “Moving On” (City Slang)

Downtown Boys – “Somos Chulas (No Somos Pendejas)” (Sub Pop)

Japandroids – “North East South West” (ANTI-)

Pixx – “I Bow Down” (4AD)

Mark Lanegan Band – “Beehive” (Heavenly)

(break)

Maggie Rogers – “On + Off” (Capitol)

Howling – “Phases” (Counter)

11pm

Basement – “Promise Everything” (Fueled By Ramen)

Marika Hackman – “Boyfriend” (Sub Pop)

Generationals – “Turning the Screw” (Polyvinyl)

Vagabon – “Cold Apartment” (Father/Daughter Records)

(break)

London O’Connor – “GUTS” (True Panther Sounds)

The Afghan Whigs – “Demon In Profile” (Sub Pop)

Jay Som – “Baybee” (Polyvinyl)

White Reaper – “Judy French” (Polyvinyl)

The xx – “A Violent Noise” (Young Turks)

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – “Julie’s Place” (Sub Pop)

(break)

Bleached – “Flipside” (Dead Oceans)

PWR BTTM – “Answer My Text” (Polyvinyl)

The Orielles – “Sugar Tastes Like Salt” (Heavenly)

The Black Angels – “Currency” (Partisan)

More from Jason Thomas
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records
Watch Live From Studio X Performances

Listen Live