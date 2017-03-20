Russia Hearing Begins – News With Mary Dixon

March 20, 2017 8:27 AM By Mary Dixon
Filed Under: Blackhawks, Chicago police, FBI Director James Comey, Gale Sayers, House Intelligence Committee, Kremlin, NCAA, Neil Gorsuch, President Trump, Russia


FBI Director Comey is set to testify before the House Intelligence Committee today on the Kremlin’s interference in the US election. It’s expected congressmembers will ask whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians, and whether President Trump’s unsubstantiated assertion that President Obama ordered wiretapping at Trump Tower is valid … Senate confirmation hearings begin today on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch … Chicago police are warning North Siders in the Ravenswood, Uptown and Sheridan Park neighborhoods about a recent round of armed robberies … A Chicago man is being held without bail on charges that he kidnapped and assaulted a Wrigleyville woman earlier this month … Bears legend Gale Sayers has dementia. His wife tells the Kansas City Star that Sayers was diagnosed four years ago, and his family believes football contributed to his condition … The Blackhawks beat the Avs … Michigan and South Carolina stage N-C-Double-A upsets … DePaul is out of the women’s N-C-Double-A dance … Kinda rainy today, with temperatures in the mid-50s … cooler near the lake.

More from Mary Dixon
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WXRT

Play.it Podcasts
15 Of The Most Valuable Rock Records

Listen Live