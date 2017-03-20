Russia Hearing Begins – News With Mary Dixon

FBI Director Comey is set to testify before the House Intelligence Committee today on the Kremlin’s interference in the US election. It’s expected congressmembers will ask whether the Trump campaign colluded with the Russians, and whether President Trump’s unsubstantiated assertion that President Obama ordered wiretapping at Trump Tower is valid … Senate confirmation hearings begin today on Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch … Chicago police are warning North Siders in the Ravenswood, Uptown and Sheridan Park neighborhoods about a recent round of armed robberies … A Chicago man is being held without bail on charges that he kidnapped and assaulted a Wrigleyville woman earlier this month … Bears legend Gale Sayers has dementia. His wife tells the Kansas City Star that Sayers was diagnosed four years ago, and his family believes football contributed to his condition … The Blackhawks beat the Avs … Michigan and South Carolina stage N-C-Double-A upsets … DePaul is out of the women’s N-C-Double-A dance … Kinda rainy today, with temperatures in the mid-50s … cooler near the lake.