Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Tom Petty, & More Pay Tribute To Chuck Berry

John Lennon once said, “If you tried to give rock n’ roll another name, you might have to call it Chuck Berry.”

Artists across the world echoed that sentiment on social media upon hearing the news of Berry’s passing.

Take a look at some of the highlights on social media.

Chuck Berry was rock's greatest practitioner, guitarist, and the greatest pure rock 'n' roll writer who ever lived. — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) March 18, 2017

Rest In Peace Chuck Berry pic.twitter.com/mBIVYnOaCu — Tom Petty (@tompetty) March 19, 2017

RIP Chuck Berry Keith is gonna need a big hug right now A post shared by Ryan Adams (@misterryanadams) on Mar 18, 2017 at 4:09pm PDT

The first time I saw Chuck Berry he recited his poetry halfway through the set (what i remembered later of one of the poems was the starting point for my song The Mystery Zone.) He was charming and loose and full of personality. He did at least a half dozen duckwalks that night. He was 80 years old. John Lennon said: “If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry." A post shared by SPOON (@spoontheband) on Mar 18, 2017 at 3:56pm PDT

I am so sad to hear about Chuck Berry passing – a big inspiration! He will be missed by everyone who loves Rock 'n Roll. Love & Mercy — Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) March 18, 2017

Chuck Berry's songs will live forever 3/3https://t.co/hS7mrZCyNZ pic.twitter.com/ImNKAHZWiX — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) March 18, 2017

I am so sad to hear of Chuck Berry's passing. I want to thank him for all the inspirational music he gave to us. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/9zQbH5bo9V — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

He lit up our teenage years, and blew life into our dreams of being musicians and performers. 2/3 #ChuckBerry — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

His lyrics shone above others & threw a strange light on the American dream. Chuck you were amazing&your music is engraved inside us forever — Mick Jagger (@MickJagger) March 18, 2017

"One of my big lights has gone out.”

– Keith, 3/18/17 pic.twitter.com/I86dHlvN5W — Keith Richards (@officialKeef) March 19, 2017

Connect With XRT On Facebook, Twitter, & Instagram