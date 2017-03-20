Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Tom Petty, & More Pay Tribute To Chuck Berry

John Lennon once said, “If you tried to give rock n’ roll another name, you might have to call it Chuck Berry.”
Artists across the world echoed that sentiment on social media upon hearing the news of Berry’s passing.
The first time I saw Chuck Berry he recited his poetry halfway through the set (what i remembered later of one of the poems was the starting point for my song The Mystery Zone.) He was charming and loose and full of personality. He did at least a half dozen duckwalks that night. He was 80 years old. John Lennon said: “If you tried to give rock and roll another name, you might call it Chuck Berry."