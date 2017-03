Lyle Lovett and His Large Band make their return to Chicago on Saturday, July 29th for an XRT Show at the Chicago Theatre.

You can get the first chance to purchase tickets in the XRT presale taking place this Thursday at 10 AM by using the password “xrtlyle” over at Ticketmaster.

In case you miss out on presale tickets, the general on sale is this Friday at 10 AM via Ticketmaster.

